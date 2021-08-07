Danial Construction

Hi everyone how is going on hope you all doing well. Today we ( @twogrid design) sharing a recently doing Branding Project For a construction company.

They are amazing with their work and also smart people. So we doing a smart step in their logo and marketing collateral. If you notice on logo we trying to incorporate a Floor Plan Paper in it & also we trying to incorporate "D" to their marketing Collaterals.

Keep eye on our Dribble page ( https://dribbble.com/twogrid-design) for full branding exploration.

Thank you.