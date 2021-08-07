Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Danial Construction

Danial Construction graphic design ui design minimal branding logodesign logo
Hi everyone how is going on hope you all doing well. Today we ( @twogrid design) sharing a recently doing Branding Project For a construction company.
They are amazing with their work and also smart people. So we doing a smart step in their logo and marketing collateral. If you notice on logo we trying to incorporate a Floor Plan Paper in it & also we trying to incorporate "D" to their marketing Collaterals.
Keep eye on our Dribble page ( https://dribbble.com/twogrid-design) for full branding exploration.
Thank you.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
