Danial Construction

Hi everyone how is going on hope you all doing well. Today we ( @twogrid design) sharing a recently doing Branding Project For a construction company.
They are amazing with their work and also smart people. So we doing a smart step in their logo and marketing collateral. If you notice on logo we trying to incorporate a Floor Plan Paper in it & also we trying to incorporate "D" to their marketing Collaterals.
Keep eye on our Dribble page ( https://dribbble.com/twogrid-design) for full branding exploration.
Thank you.