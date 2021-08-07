Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nintendo Switch 3D!

Nintendo Switch 3D! breathofthewild zelda nintendoswitch link switch nintendo animation motion graphics 3d
Since I was a kid I was a fan of Zelda, possibly one of the best games I played remembering childhood... so this is a model in 3d of the Nintendo switch showcasing Zelda: Breath of the Wild. I had so much fun with this project.

