Shiba — Onboarding UI Kit (FREE)

Download color palette
Hello everybody 😍

It's Shiba onboarding kit!
Design onboarding screens way faster than before! 🔥

150+ Modern screens, including dark and light theme. Component-based and customizable, all for Free! ⚡️🤯

Take your shots to next level with Shiba! 🍻

You can use this product on Figma Community next week!
Stay tuned! ❤️🚀

If you have any questions/feedback please write them in the comments below. I’d really appreciate it!
Thanks for your support. 🍻❤️

👋 Available for new projects. Let's chat! 🦚 Info@piqo.design

Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma

🔥 Download my latest UI Kit:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign
Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Onboarding
Rebound of
Onboarding UI Kit 🧡
By Arman Rokni ⚡️
