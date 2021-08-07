Reza nezhadmusavi

Cake and Drink Store | Cadrink Mobile Ui kit

Cake and Drink Store | Cadrink Mobile Ui kit cake and drink store free mobile kit ui kit figma design ui kit design cadrink figma cadrink mobile cadrink kit figma kit mobile kit free mobile ui kit kit cake free drink store kit cake kit kit free free kit ui kit cadrink
Hi guys, about 2 weeks ago, I was starting to design #CadrinkKit. I publish it for free and now you can download it from the link below, it is also available in Figma Community. This is a whole little kit, but I hope you can use it.
Kit in Figma community

In next update whole 30 screen + dark mode will add.

While i have speaking with my friends,we decided to name this kit Cadrink. That is Cake+drink

