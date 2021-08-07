Owento®

News Feed Design

Owento®
Owento®
Hire Me
  • Save
News Feed Design homepage custom unique dark website hunting simple clean modern blue dark dashboard newsfeed webdesign ux website ui owento design
News Feed Design homepage custom unique dark website hunting simple clean modern blue dark dashboard newsfeed webdesign ux website ui owento design
News Feed Design homepage custom unique dark website hunting simple clean modern blue dark dashboard newsfeed webdesign ux website ui owento design
Download color palette
  1. Mockup 65.png
  2. Mockup 65 – 1.png
  3. Mockup 65 – 2.png

Hey Dribbble! 👋

News-Feed design for a hunting "Facebook" 🐗
Let us know your feedbacks in the comment section 👇

Available for projects 🟢
👋 Feel free to get in touch: hi@owento.com

Owento.com | Facebook | Instagram

Owento®
Owento®
🏆 UI/UX | Branding | Development | App | SEO 🏆
Hire Me

More by Owento®

View profile
    • Like