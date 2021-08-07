Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arnav Sharma

RuffLyf: Improve Health and Fitness of Pet Parents

Arnav Sharma
Arnav Sharma
  • Save
RuffLyf: Improve Health and Fitness of Pet Parents fitness health pets 3d uxdesign ux app ui app design design uidesign ui
Download color palette

RuffLyf was a Design Hackathon competition that won us the Best Visual Design award.
Check out the entire case study on Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/124699185/RuffLyf-Improving-Health-and-Fitness-of-Pet-Owners

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Arnav Sharma
Arnav Sharma

More by Arnav Sharma

View profile
    • Like