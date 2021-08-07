Trakker 100T

It is a wearable mobile app that facilitates parents to look out for their children using their phones, track their locations, and get notifications in real-time. It enables parents to track the current location of their children on the map, call them and record the audio call. It is also possible to send a message and get the status of the child’s movement using the gyroscope. With BLE technology and geotargeting, it notifies the parents of their children’s whereabouts if they go out of predefined limits.