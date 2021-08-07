Trakker 100T

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It is a wearable mobile app that facilitates parents to look out for their children using their phones, track their locations, and get notifications in real-time. It enables parents to track the current location of their children on the map, call them and record the audio call. It is also possible to send a message and get the status of the child’s movement using the gyroscope. With BLE technology and geotargeting, it notifies the parents of their children’s whereabouts if they go out of predefined limits.