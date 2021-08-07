Solution Analysts

Trakker 100T

Solution Analysts
Solution Analysts
  • Save
Trakker 100T ui development android ios
Download color palette

It is a wearable mobile app that facilitates parents to look out for their children using their phones, track their locations, and get notifications in real-time. It enables parents to track the current location of their children on the map, call them and record the audio call. It is also possible to send a message and get the status of the child’s movement using the gyroscope. With BLE technology and geotargeting, it notifies the parents of their children’s whereabouts if they go out of predefined limits.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Solution Analysts
Solution Analysts

More by Solution Analysts

View profile
    • Like