DEWE DIY Inspiration App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Have you thought anything about Pinterest and Instructables in one app?
DEWE concept app offers library of user-generated DIY projects where everyone can learn and share what they build.
Built with mostly visuals makes this app perfect for anyone who wants to look for quick inspirations. Therefore, projects are served into step-by-step instructions, so even your 5yo cousin can make it at home :D
DEWE. Make something beautiful!