Available on codegrape.com

Buy at CodeGrape $4

This is a Business Card. This template download contains 300 dpi print-ready CMYK color Ai, Eps,Psd files. All main elements are editable and customizable.

Features:

- Easy to customize color & Edit text.

- CMYK color mode.

- Easy editable.

- Design in 300 DPI Resolution.

- 3.5 x 2 inch Dimension.

- 0.25 inch Bleed.

- Print Ready Format.

- Help Guide Included.

Website · Twitter · Facebook · Instagram