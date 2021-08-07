Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Business Card

Business Card

Price
$4
Business Card
Business Card

$4
Business Card

This is a Business Card. This template download contains 300 dpi print-ready CMYK color Ai, Eps,Psd files. All main elements are editable and customizable.

Features:

- Easy to customize color & Edit text.
- CMYK color mode.
- Easy editable.
- Design in 300 DPI Resolution.
- 3.5 x 2 inch Dimension.
- 0.25 inch Bleed.
- Print Ready Format.
- Help Guide Included.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
