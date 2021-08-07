Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sam Perniskie

Concrete Jungle Poster Design

Sam Perniskie
Sam Perniskie
  • Save
Concrete Jungle Poster Design mixed media print design logo design graphic design poster design
Download color palette

Poster created for underground new years eve party in Taipei.

Created using mixed media to paint initial imagery, which was then digitalized and manipulated to form final composition.

A custom typographical workmark lockup was also created for the event.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Sam Perniskie
Sam Perniskie

More by Sam Perniskie

View profile
    • Like