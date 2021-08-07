Finda AR App | IOS | Android

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone!
Today, I want to show you my exploration about this app design. This application has a Augmented Reality feature where you can find some place around you such as park, coffee shop, hotel, restaurant, hospital and many of things. Just scan your way around and let this app do some magic to found some information about the place near you.
Don't forget to press "L" if you like it and tell me what do you think? :) Thank you!
Currently open for some project opportunities. you can work with us!
Feel free to contact us - parvez7193@gmail.com