Cryptocurrency App

Hello Folks
Here is our vision of a crypto trading platform. This app concept serves as a mobile crypto market and wallet where one can trade cryptocurrency and keep track of their assets.
The cryptocurrency market may seem intricate, as well as the trading process itself. In this concept, we focused on making the interface as simple as possible and introduced intuitive solutions for easier in-app experience and navigation.
