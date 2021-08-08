Iconly Animation P4 | After effect version update

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Those who need Iconly Animation’s After Effect version, we’ve got a big surprise for you! 😍
All 100 icons are delicately designed and motioned based on Iconly pack. Using animation, Iconly brings a whole new experience for users. It makes customer relationships seamless. 😍
Freshen up your concepts, Smooth & Minimal Icons. That’s everyone’s dream.
Icons have been imported from Adobe Illustrator to AE. Each icon is fully customizable, e.g changing the stroke.
Behance presentation:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121893815/Iconly-Animation-100-Animated-icons
