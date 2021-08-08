Good for Sale
Iconly Animation P4 | After effect version update

Iconly Animation | 100 Animated icons

Those who need Iconly Animation’s After Effect version, we’ve got a big surprise for you! 😍

All 100 icons are delicately designed and motioned based on Iconly pack. Using animation, Iconly brings a whole new experience for users. It makes customer relationships seamless. 😍

Freshen up your concepts, Smooth & Minimal Icons. That’s everyone’s dream.

Icons have been imported from Adobe Illustrator to AE. Each icon is fully customizable, e.g changing the stroke.

Behance presentation:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121893815/Iconly-Animation-100-Animated-icons

👋 Available for new projects. Let's chat!
Info@piqo.design

Iconly Socials:
Iconly Instagram | Iconly Twitter

Our Figma community: Figma

Download other kits on Gumroad: Gumroad

