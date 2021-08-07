Most Popular Singer In India Raahi Rana

Best male singer in India Raahi Rana is from Haryana who has fought and braved failures to dream of becoming a singer. He comes from a humble background with no ancestral backing to the art and is purely motivated by his talent of penning down melodious songs in his soothing voice. He started his career when he was doing BTech. He struggled a lot to get studios to listen to his creations and had to deal with a lot of mental stress due to workload since he was a single man on a big mission. People like him deserve huge support from the audiences if India has to see more local talents getting into the music industry.

https://www.drilers.com/post/raahi-rana-engrossing-journey-of-the-singer