Mental Health App

This is our exploration of a mental health support app. This app offers a variety of mental health mood that help users improve their well-being

We picked a green and orange color scheme that is often used in the healthcare industry. This subtle color combination creates a soothing and reassuring effect on the user.

This concept offers easy app navigation with quick access to the user's progress on the main page. The mood tracker feature is thought to be connected with the exercise selection offered to the user on the homepage, which customizes the user's experience.