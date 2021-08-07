SolveCube Website

Hello!

Hybreed is commissioned by SolveCube to design & develop their website.

SolveCube is a Singapore based Human Capital Solutions an AI aggregator platform founded by industry leaders who blend technology with domain expertise to build human capital solutions that are simple, accessible and cost effective. We created a sleek looking homepage catering their requirements & focused on Client who want to hire through the platform. More in my next post!

