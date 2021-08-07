Md. Ashiqul Islam

Modern P Letter Mark Luxury Resort Logo

Modern P Letter Mark Luxury Resort Logo
Modern P Letter Mark Luxury Resort Logo l Hotel Logo l Palace Logo l Spa Logo l

Presenting my new modern letter mark logo design with letter P. This is a Luxury Resort Logo. I have incorporated Letter P and Wave mark in this minimal, modern, and attractive design.

IT'S FULLY READY FOR SALE FOR YOUR BUSINESS.

📝I am available📝
★ DM me to start a designing journey

#Email: mdashiqulislamshajal@gmail.com
#Skype: md.ashiqul.islam
#Telegram: AIShajal

Follow me @ l Instagram l Behance l Linkedin l

Thank you for watching.

