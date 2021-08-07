Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Just Seek it - WhatsApp Status, Instagram Reels

Just Seek it - WhatsApp Status, Instagram Reels
Hello, Dribbblers!
I really love and happy to implement this awesome Suggestions! for WhatsApp, Instagram. People who wants to skip the video timing "Just Seek it!"

Am so happy if we have this feature on future !!

Thanks for watching!

Press ❤ if you like it.

I appreciate your attention! Thanks for watching!
if you need interact | prakash130@gmail.com

