Sergey Bulanov

Real Estate Rental App

Real Estate Rental App real state rent ui app design
Hey, guys! 🏠

The 1️⃣st screen is what the user sees after entering the app. There is a convenient search where the user may choose the type of accommodation or see the closest available options 🔍

The 2️⃣nd screen is the accommodation view with the renting price, description, photos 📱 If you click on a ‘Live tour’ button, you land on the 3️⃣rd screen. There you can go through the apartment and see whether it fits your requirements and expectations.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Sergey Bulanov

