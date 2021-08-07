Real Estate Rental App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, guys! 🏠
The 1️⃣st screen is what the user sees after entering the app. There is a convenient search where the user may choose the type of accommodation or see the closest available options 🔍
The 2️⃣nd screen is the accommodation view with the renting price, description, photos 📱 If you click on a ‘Live tour’ button, you land on the 3️⃣rd screen. There you can go through the apartment and see whether it fits your requirements and expectations.