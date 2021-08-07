Interiors Store App

Hi, friends! Find out more about our new shot — Interiors online store. 🏘

🛒The left screen shows the current interior. Each item in the room is marked with a short preview — name and price. At the bottom of the page there is a card with a highlighted item and the option to add it to the cart.

🛋The right screen is a product, where you can view photos, choose color options, buy or add a product to the cart. At the bottom, the buyer is offered similar products.

🖼The main option is viewing products in the context of the interior, not on a separate white card.