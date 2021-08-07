Dating App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, friends!
⬅️ On the left screen, you see the detailed user profile with the key info: age, job, description 📱 The main function is to match or reject a person👨🏼💻
➡️ On the right screen, there is a page with your matches ⭐️
🔔Turn on notifications in the top right to stay updated about the latest matches.
📷 For this app, we used the minimalist color palette with accent pink color bringing user’s focus to the key functionality and the photos.