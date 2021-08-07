STENAN APP - Travel Buddy

Designed a Travel buddy for users who'd like to for people who travel alone who want to get a travel Buddy

Try prototype: https://xd.adobe.com/view/73685f12-f967-4307-5493-56b93d3b4ee9-0559/screen/af51f21f-616a-424b-93c0-b84e656a45ef

What do you think? Thanks for checking my design out and I'm really open to feedbacks!