Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rizqi Edining

STENAN APP - Travel Buddy

Rizqi Edining
Rizqi Edining
  • Save
STENAN APP - Travel Buddy illustration app ux design ui
Download color palette

Designed a Travel buddy for users who'd like to for people who travel alone who want to get a travel Buddy

Try prototype: https://xd.adobe.com/view/73685f12-f967-4307-5493-56b93d3b4ee9-0559/screen/af51f21f-616a-424b-93c0-b84e656a45ef

What do you think? Thanks for checking my design out and I'm really open to feedbacks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Rizqi Edining
Rizqi Edining

More by Rizqi Edining

View profile
    • Like