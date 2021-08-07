Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Swing Woods (SW) Monogram

Swing Woods (SW) Monogram brandidentity logoprocess logoinspiration nextmahamud logodesign presentation creative modern swlogo swmonogram slogo logomaker branding graphicdesign
Swing Woods (S+W)

It's a Furniture Business logo. They supply to their customers original and custom wood. The concept is based on the letter S & W.
Follow for more inspiration @nextmahamud
Your project-inquiry Email me: nextmahamud.com

Behance | Instagram

