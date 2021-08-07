Sleep Tracker App

Trending designs to inspire you
Yo, friends! Check out our recent attempt to design a sleep tracking app 😴
💤 On the left, you can see the main screen. Users can start tracking their sleep by tapping a button. Below you can see the statistics with the quality and duration of sleep, plus the statistics with weekly sleep. On the right, there’s an animated screen with the sleep tracker. Users can also set an alarm and check the current time.
🌃 For this app, we used a purple palette that imitates the starry night sky. Since users will use this app during the night-time, it will help them concentrate and fall asleep faster.