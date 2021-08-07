Trending designs to inspire you
This is a system that will help the old age people to manage their life on routine. this system will work only for few selected organizations. As that was the requirement from the client. This system will be responsible to remove the loneliness and goal less life of a old man or women and they can spend their time with a proper routine they can have coach to get suggestions for any reason and so on. Their will also be a personal social media on this system.
🎨 Used Tool : Figma
💼 I'm available to work : ashiqurrahmanswe.diu@gmail.com || arrakib1012@gmail.com