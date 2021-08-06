SIKIS APP - Mental Health Consulting App

Trending designs to inspire you
SIKIS
Designed a Mental health consultasion app for users or user's family who'd like to consultation with a psychiatrist about mental health experienced
video presentation: https://youtu.be/m7cxr2BUHK8
What do you think? Thanks for checking my design out and I'm really open to feedbacks!