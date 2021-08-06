Kawen K

Onboarding Page app design ui
For today's Daily UI Challenge, I created two onboarding pages for a scheduling app that I'm designing. Illustrations done by me.
I've learned to:
👍 create hierarchy on the page with different fonts and sizes of type
👍Have consistent spacing and color
👍 include skip and next option

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
