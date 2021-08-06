Onboarding Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For today's Daily UI Challenge, I created two onboarding pages for a scheduling app that I'm designing. Illustrations done by me.
I've learned to:
👍 create hierarchy on the page with different fonts and sizes of type
👍Have consistent spacing and color
👍 include skip and next option