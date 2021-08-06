Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darral Garner

NGAKS Logo Concept

Darral Garner
Darral Garner
NGAKS Logo Concept flag army air force america blue white red military kansas usa guard national illustration branding design adobe illustrator logo garner
  1. 2021_ngaks_flag_ks_v2-100.jpg
  2. 2021_ngaks_flag_ks_mark-100.jpg
  3. 2021_ngaks_flag_ks_v2.1-100.jpg
  4. 2021_ngaks_flag_ks_bw-100.jpg

National Guard Association of Kansas Concept. It features a mark that represents the US and Kansas. The Flag is in the shape of Kansas. The top stripe is folded over to represent legislation work of the association.

Darral Garner
Darral Garner
