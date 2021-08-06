NGAKS Logo Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
National Guard Association of Kansas Concept. It features a mark that represents the US and Kansas. The Flag is in the shape of Kansas. The top stripe is folded over to represent legislation work of the association.