Adesewa

Day 039- Testimonials

Adesewa
Adesewa
  • Save
Day 039- Testimonials design dailyui userinterface ui ux uidesign
Download color palette

Day 39 of the #dailyui challenge is to design testimonials. I designed this testimonial for web and decided to go with a gold, black and white shade colour scheme. I love the prototype of this design. Press L to send a like.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Adesewa
Adesewa

More by Adesewa

View profile
    • Like