Shopify Store - MNAVINTAGE

Discover hand-picked vintage pieces, t-shirts & denims and give them a new life in the MNAVINTAGE store by the famous german blogger Minnahigh.
My work:
- Conception and creation of the online shop (Shopify)
- Newsletter Marketing Concept
- App installation (Upsell, Return portal)
- Search Engine Optimization
Website:
www.mnavintage.com
More work here: https://shopmentor.de/
Work with me: marcel@shopmentor.de