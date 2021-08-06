Shopify Store - MNAVINTAGE

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Discover hand-picked vintage pieces, t-shirts & denims and give them a new life in the MNAVINTAGE store by the famous german blogger Minnahigh.

My work:
- Conception and creation of the online shop (Shopify)
- Newsletter Marketing Concept
- App installation (Upsell, Return portal)
- Search Engine Optimization

Website:
www.mnavintage.com

---

More work here: https://shopmentor.de/
Work with me: marcel@shopmentor.de

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
