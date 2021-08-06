Leaflet Packaging Design - RAVE Buddy

RAVE Buddy is a cut-out and foldable paper figure that is sent as a free package insert for orders placed with the RAVE Clothing brand.

My work:

- Unique leaflet that increase customer loyalty

- Cut out figure

- Downloadable accessories that increase website visits

- Social Media contest that increase engagement rate

Website:

www.rave-clothing.com

