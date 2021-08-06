Leaflet Packaging Design - RAVE Buddy

Marcel Habermehl

RAVE Buddy is a cut-out and foldable paper figure that is sent as a free package insert for orders placed with the RAVE Clothing brand.

My work:
- Unique leaflet that increase customer loyalty
- Cut out figure
- Downloadable accessories that increase website visits
- Social Media contest that increase engagement rate

Website:
www.rave-clothing.com

More work here: https://shopmentor.de/
Work with me: marcel@shopmentor.de

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
