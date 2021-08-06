Marcel Habermehl

Shopify Store - GetYourStyle

GetYourStyle is the online shop for women with hip streetwear and merchandise collections in collaboration with famous national social media influencers.

My work:
- Conception and creation of the online shop (Shopify)
- App installation (Reviews, Multilingual, Upsell)
- Social Media Concept
- Product descriptions
- Loyalty programme
- Newsletter Marketing Concept
- Social Ads Setup

Website:
www.getyourstyle24.com

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
