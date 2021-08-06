Shopify Store - GetYourStyle

GetYourStyle is the online shop for women with hip streetwear and merchandise collections in collaboration with famous national social media influencers.

My work:

- Conception and creation of the online shop (Shopify)

- App installation (Reviews, Multilingual, Upsell)

- Social Media Concept

- Product descriptions

- Loyalty programme

- Newsletter Marketing Concept

- Social Ads Setup

Website:

www.getyourstyle24.com

---

