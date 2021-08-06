Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marcel Habermehl

YouTube Animation & Branding - RAVE Music

Marcel Habermehl
Marcel Habermehl
  • Save
YouTube Animation & Branding - RAVE Music video animation design branding 3d animation youtube
Download color palette

RAVE Music is a sub-brand of RAVE Clothing and offers DJ sets from top international DJs on popular music streaming platforms such as YouTube, Soundcloud and Spotify.

My work:
- Brand Development
- Branded 3D Animation (YouTube/Soundcloud)
- Thumbnail/Cover Design
- Texting

YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBC-KkjDUoNsDWGHsPnPH4w

---

Press "L" and "F" to show some love ♥

More work here: https://shopmentor.de/
Work with me: marcel@shopmentor.de

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Marcel Habermehl
Marcel Habermehl

More by Marcel Habermehl

View profile
    • Like