The Stem Lab

Heads up! 💥 This is one of my favorite projects to date.

St. Thomas School on the Eastside of Seattle is a private school for preschool through 8th grade students. The school is converting a 2400 sq. ft computer room into a futuristic STEM lab to inspire critical thinking and innovation. The lab would be used for classes, clubs, and extracurricular activities.

The school asked me to produce an illustration of what the lab could potentially look like including technologies, tools, and unique interior design. This large illustration would be used to excite stakeholders at an annual fundraising gala and also help inspire the initial technical renderings of the space.