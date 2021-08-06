Julie Ann Lopez

Gigi's Goat Herd - repeat surface pattern collection

Julie Ann Lopez
Julie Ann Lopez
  • Save
Gigi's Goat Herd - repeat surface pattern collection marker sketch hand drawn adobe illustrator butterflies floral flowers children kids farmhouse tan coral blue baby animals farm animals farm surface pattern patterns goats
Download color palette

Created a coordinating set of patterns featuring my hand drawn illustrations of goats, flowers, butterflies, dragonflies and bees. Adobe Illustrator, pencil, sharpie marker, scanner and live trace settings.

Julie Ann Lopez
Julie Ann Lopez

More by Julie Ann Lopez

View profile
    • Like