Poison Gang Logo

A hot and exhausting summer, fighting antihistamines and steroids to resolve the pain from this plant and its relatives. This inspired the poison gang, I'm not 100% on the kanji (inspired by my partner who also endured the pain from this flora). If the kanji is incorrect please let me know! So I can update it.