Anna Skidmore

Poison Gang Logo

Anna Skidmore
Anna Skidmore
  • Save
Poison Gang Logo branding illustration design summer
Download color palette

A hot and exhausting summer, fighting antihistamines and steroids to resolve the pain from this plant and its relatives. This inspired the poison gang, I'm not 100% on the kanji (inspired by my partner who also endured the pain from this flora). If the kanji is incorrect please let me know! So I can update it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Anna Skidmore
Anna Skidmore

More by Anna Skidmore

View profile
    • Like