Francely Nataly

Flying Bird | Pixel Art

Francely Nataly
Francely Nataly
  • Save
Flying Bird | Pixel Art design animation class flying bird art pixel art pixel animation
Download color palette

pt

Olá, pessoal! Essa é uma animação em pixel arte para a aula de Projeto em Animação.

en

Hi, everyone! This is a pixel art animation for the Animation Design class.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Francely Nataly
Francely Nataly

More by Francely Nataly

View profile
    • Like