BNETKU - Internet Service Provider

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Halo, welcome to my shot!
This shot is result a freelance project with company client based on Indonesia. BNETKU App is help clients BNET for subscribe package management, like invoice management, help center, voucher management and referral management.
Tools
Visual Design and Prototype : Figma
Usability Testing : Maze
Prototype
https://www.figma.com/proto/3SfqwVOXlHQuQ6QTOhq1Fv/BNET?node-id=14829%3A8207&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=14829%3A36&starting-point-node-id=14829%3A8205
______________________________________
My website
http://budhi.nikahromantis.com
Instagram
https://instagram.com/budhilhr
Thank you for visited, stay safe!