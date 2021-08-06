Budhi Luhoer

BNETKU - Internet Service Provider

Budhi Luhoer
Budhi Luhoer
  • Save
BNETKU - Internet Service Provider bnet karawang product design freelance figma user interface ux design ui design uiux madebybudhi internet service provider bnetku
Download color palette

Halo, welcome to my shot!
This shot is result a freelance project with company client based on Indonesia. BNETKU App is help clients BNET for subscribe package management, like invoice management, help center, voucher management and referral management.

Tools
Visual Design and Prototype : Figma
Usability Testing : Maze

Prototype
https://www.figma.com/proto/3SfqwVOXlHQuQ6QTOhq1Fv/BNET?node-id=14829%3A8207&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=14829%3A36&starting-point-node-id=14829%3A8205

______________________________________

My website
http://budhi.nikahromantis.com

Instagram
https://instagram.com/budhilhr

Thank you for visited, stay safe!

Budhi Luhoer
Budhi Luhoer

More by Budhi Luhoer

View profile
    • Like