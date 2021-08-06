Asal Design

Dashboard Income Data UI Design

Asal Design
Asal Design
  • Save
Dashboard Income Data UI Design data year wallet money income data dashboard yellow pastel green pallete clean ui minimal flat design
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🔥 !

This is my Exploration for Dashboard income data UI Design ❤️
Press to Love Button & please don’t forget to follow me!

Don't forget to Like ❤️ it :)
Thank you !!
-------------------
✉️ CONTACT FOR NEW PROJECT/NEED A TEAM :

aahmd.fauzii@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +62895 2541 8707
Instagram: @asaldesign_uix

Asal Design
Asal Design

More by Asal Design

View profile
    • Like