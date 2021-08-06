Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jackson Carelli

Daily UI #015 - On/Off Switch

Jackson Carelli
Jackson Carelli
  • Save
Daily UI #015 - On/Off Switch onoff switch onoff switch design app graphic design ui dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI #015

I really hope you like it.

Have any comments? Please let me know.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Jackson Carelli
Jackson Carelli

More by Jackson Carelli

View profile
    • Like