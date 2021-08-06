Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jorge Sales

Testimonials | DailyUI 039

Testimonials | DailyUI 039 mexico soccer cards testimonials testimony olympics tokyo2020 dailyui branding art ux ui illustration design
Hey! How are you doing? I hope you are doing great. Today I made some 'Testimonials'. Since today in the morning Mexico's Soccer team won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the testimonials are related to that.

It's just some pictures of the athletes with their testimony of the olympic experience. What do you think about it? I would love to hear your comments! #DailyUI

