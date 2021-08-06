Testimonials | DailyUI 039

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey! How are you doing? I hope you are doing great. Today I made some 'Testimonials'. Since today in the morning Mexico's Soccer team won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the testimonials are related to that.
It's just some pictures of the athletes with their testimony of the olympic experience. What do you think about it? I would love to hear your comments! #DailyUI