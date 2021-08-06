Ramsés Cabello

📊 Arashi 「嵐」 Live Videos Sales (DVD+BD)

Ramsés Cabello
Ramsés Cabello
  • Save
📊 Arashi 「嵐」 Live Videos Sales (DVD+BD) jpop arashi data visualization chart print
📊 Arashi 「嵐」 Live Videos Sales (DVD+BD) jpop arashi data visualization chart print
📊 Arashi 「嵐」 Live Videos Sales (DVD+BD) jpop arashi data visualization chart print
📊 Arashi 「嵐」 Live Videos Sales (DVD+BD) jpop arashi data visualization chart print
Download color palette
  1. 05 5 Edited.png
  2. preview 1 Edited.png
  3. previewJP 2 Edited.png
  4. 03 2 Edited.png

Quick weekend data visualization exercise.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Ramsés Cabello
Ramsés Cabello
こんにちは！Interaction Design, Photography & Nintendo. 💌

More by Ramsés Cabello

View profile
    • Like