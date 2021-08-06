Official Playoff
Dribbble

Design a sticker set inspired by a city you love.

by Dribbble on Aug 6, 2021

Illo 4x

Howdy Dribbblers!


It's time for your weekly design prompt.


This week, we're challenging you to design a set of stickers inspired by a city you love.


Big or small, choose a city with themes you can translate into a creative sticker pack.


We can't wait to see what you create!

How to participate

Learn More Here!
1

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

2

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before August 16 to participate in this week’s prompt!

3

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!

23 Rebounds
View all Rebounds
  1. Website Malang Indonesia Redesign app sticker vector illustration logo web design website mobile design ui indonesia malang city
    Sign up
    Website Malang Indonesia Redesign
  2. UI Design | Inspirfy interface art interior motion graphics layout app vector store shop product interaction home page landing web web design 3d animation design ux ui
    1
    Sign up
    UI Design | Inspirfy
  3. Barcelona Sticker Set mockup journal note weekly warmup drink food art spain sketch sketchbook doodle travel barcelona barca sticker design vector 2d icon illustration
    Sign up
    Barcelona Sticker Set
  4. Portland Oregon Stickers burnside illustration line drawing sculpture branding buildings sticker pack oregon portland pnw stickers
    Sign up
    Portland Oregon Stickers
  5. San Miguel de Allende Stickers gallery gardens botanical cactus travel icons stickers art church parroquia san miguel de allende mexico
    San Miguel de Allende Stickers
  6. Amsterdam drawing color palette amsterdam city design illustration graphic design
    Amsterdam
  7. Des Moines Iowa Decal design graphic design
    Des Moines Iowa Decal
  8. Mackinac Island Sticker Set | Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up dribbbleweeklywarmup travel stickers sticker set horse-drawn carriage grand hotel bridge sailing hiking biking michigan mackinac island mackinac branding design logo
    Mackinac Island Sticker Set | Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up
  9. Stickers for Los Angeles illustration
    Stickers for Los Angeles
  10. Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up | Sticker set illustration dribbbleweeklywarmup dribbblechallenge challenge graphic design dribbble design
    Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up | Sticker set
  11. Stickers Amalfi graphic design ux ui vector minimal logo illustration icon design branding adobe illustrator
    Stickers Amalfi
  12. Scranton - The Electric City sticker set illustration design graphic design dribbbleweeklywarmup sticker
    Scranton - The Electric City sticker set
  13. St. Louis Places To Visit Sticker Set ice cream baseball culture city arch flowers shark beer zoo places to visit travel missouri stl st. louis vector illustration graphic design design dribbbleweeklywarmup illustrator
    St. Louis Places To Visit Sticker Set
  14. Brest - Stickers stickers vector logo illustration design weeklywarmup challenge
    Brest - Stickers
  15. Udaipur Sticker graphic world sticker design vector graphic design illustration photoshop udaipur city udaipur city
    Udaipur Sticker
  16. Chicago Theatres Sticker Set | Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up weekly warm-up rebound branding typography graphic marquee chicago theatre theater stickers chicago design illustration vector graphic design
    Chicago Theatres Sticker Set | Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up
  17. Osaka, Japan sticker set - Dribbble weekly warm-up stickers osaka pastel crayon japanese illustration graphic design design japan
    Osaka, Japan sticker set - Dribbble weekly warm-up
  18. Barcelona sky cross street barna icon vector logo travel world city barcelona bcn
    Barcelona
  19. Highland Park sticker highland park los angeles blackletter lettering typography weekly warm-up
    Highland Park
  20. Bibione Sticker Set italian city city badges badges stickers branding design illustration graphic design
    Bibione Sticker Set
  21. Johanneshov urban city stockholm sweden graphic design design illustrator retro colorful vector illustration
    Johanneshov
  22. What Dreams Are Made Of! typography vector illustrator illustration design graphic
    What Dreams Are Made Of!
  23. Design a sticker set inspired by a city you love. la los angeles stickers logo illustration typography art artwork graphic design design
    Design a sticker set inspired by a city you love.