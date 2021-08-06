Weather | DailyUI 037

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey! How are you doing? Today we had to design something related to weather. I didn't wanted to do the classic UI screen for a weather app. So I went for some simple 'weather cards'.
They are color changing according to the weather. Theres a button at the top to add another city. The cards display the temperature and three other stats: wind, humidity and rain.
What would you improve? I would love to hear your comments! #DailyUI