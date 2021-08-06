Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jorge Sales

Weather | DailyUI 037

Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales
  • Save
Weather | DailyUI 037 challenge daily ui sunny weather weather card cards mexico paris climate graphic design branding art ux ui illustration design
Download color palette

Hey! How are you doing? Today we had to design something related to weather. I didn't wanted to do the classic UI screen for a weather app. So I went for some simple 'weather cards'.

They are color changing according to the weather. Theres a button at the top to add another city. The cards display the temperature and three other stats: wind, humidity and rain.

What would you improve? I would love to hear your comments! #DailyUI

Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales

More by Jorge Sales

View profile
    • Like