Weather | DailyUI 037

Hey! How are you doing? Today we had to design something related to weather. I didn't wanted to do the classic UI screen for a weather app. So I went for some simple 'weather cards'.

They are color changing according to the weather. Theres a button at the top to add another city. The cards display the temperature and three other stats: wind, humidity and rain.

What would you improve? I would love to hear your comments! #DailyUI