DailyUI-002 Credit Card Checkout

DailyUI-002 Credit Card Checkout app figma ui
I wanted to design a credit card checkout page on mobile screen such that with each user input, the value reflects on the prototyped card just above the form.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
