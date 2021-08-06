Blog Post | DailyUI 035

Hey! How's your day going? Todays challenge was to design a Blog Post. And I have to say I reaaaaally loved how this one turned out. I just love it. It's probably on my Top 3 designs of the DailyUI challenge so far.

It's for a travel blog. This blog recommends travel stuff like hotels, restaurants, museums etc. The three screens have the same layout. At the top there's two icons, one for 'menu¡ and the other one for 'sharing'. The there's the title and the author with the date. Then there's a picture and the articles text. It's pretty simple I think. What do you think about it? I would love to hear your comments!