Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jacob Padgitt

Architectural Digest

Jacob Padgitt
Jacob Padgitt
  • Save
Architectural Digest design clean web design ux design ux ui design ui
Download color palette

Clean, simple, minimal. This is Architectural Digests monthly gallery showing off incredible photography and stories about architecture. The only obvious objective we want to achieve with the user is just simply starting it and this is achieved by creating zero distractions. What do you think? Let me know in the comments 😁

Follow me on instagram for more! https://www.instagram.com/ux.ora/

@ux.ora

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Jacob Padgitt
Jacob Padgitt

More by Jacob Padgitt

View profile
    • Like