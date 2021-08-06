Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jelvin Base

JB Logo + Badges

Jelvin Base
Jelvin Base
  • Save
JB Logo + Badges logomark monogram logotype script type calligraphy custom made badge design logo design graphic design monoline typography lettering branding logo
Download color palette

These are some examples of badges with my "JB" monogram.

Jelvin Base
Jelvin Base

More by Jelvin Base

View profile
    • Like