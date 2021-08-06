Sarah Robbins

Marketplace at Factoria

Sarah Robbins
Sarah Robbins
Marketplace at Factoria linework design geometric botanical floral interior design painting muralist mural
This was a fun project for the Marketplace at Factoria, meant to liven up the common area in the mall. It could quite possibly be the most impactful mural I’ve ever done, completely transforming the vibe of the entire space.

Seattle-based illustrator + muralist

