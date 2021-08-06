Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Omolade Lekan

Financial app settings

Omolade Lekan
Omolade Lekan
  • Save
Financial app settings financial app uiux settings
Download color palette

Hi guys
It's a financial app settings design from my personal project.
Available in both light and dark screens.

Press "L" if you like it, if not press "L" too.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Want to work with us ? Email us: omoladelekan99@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Omolade Lekan
Omolade Lekan

More by Omolade Lekan

View profile
    • Like